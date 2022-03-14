BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died from his injuries after he was shot Thursday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.
Shortly after 2 p.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 6800 block of Sturbridge Drive, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.
The unnamed victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries March 12, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.