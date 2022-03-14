BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday marked a beautiful start to the last week of winter.

In fact, this week will provide a nice preview of the more pleasant and warmer spring weather to follow.

The normal temperatures are now 54 degrees and 33 degrees but all week long the temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

And by Friday the temperature should top out in the low 70s.

There may be a bunch of showers by Thursday morning along with a cooler afternoon.

On Friday, which will be the warmest day of the week, the sun will return.

The last full day of winter will be on Saturday and the temperatures will still be mild then.

But again, a few more showers may punctuate the day.

On Sunday, spring 2022 will officially arrive at 11:33 a.m.

The temperature that day will likely be a tad cooler and in the upper 50s, but it will be mainly dry too.

Have a great week and get ready for better days ahead, with the Baltimore Orioles’ opening day on April 11.