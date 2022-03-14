BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Monday condemned violent criminals and pledged to boost crime prevention after a violent weekend in which seven people were killed, three of whom were killed in a mass shooting.
The weekend also saw six non-fatal shooting victims and 21 robberies, Baltimore Police said.
“This weekend we experienced a level of violence that continues to traumatize our communities and unsettle all of us who are working hard to fight this culture of violence. We are working with our local, state and federal partners to review each incident and look for any connections,” said Commissioner Harrison. “We will continue to use all available resources at our disposal to combat this traumatizing rate of violence.
Harrison said the department is committed to working with the community and thanked Baltimore officers for their work in his statement.
Mayor Brandon Scott pledged to improve policing in the city after condemning the “shameless acts of violence” that “plague our communities.”
“We will continue to improve our policing, crime prevention and interruption strategies to address violence from all possible angles,” Scott said. “l have full confidence that BPD will be able to hold these criminals accountable, but this cowardly senseless violence has to stop.”
Baltimore Police said it did make 11 "notable arrests" over the weekend which included handgun and robbery arrests.