BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles on Monday announced the signing of catcher Robinson Chirinos to the team’s active roster.
Chirinos, 37, is a journeyman catcher and career .231 hitter who has played for a half-dozen teams since making his Major League Baseball debut in 2011.READ MORE: Historically Black Beach In Annapolis To Become City Park
The one-year contract is worth $900,000, according to contractual details compiled by the contract-tracking website Spotrac.
Chirinos played in 45 games for the Chicago Cubs last season after starting the year with the New York Yankees organization.READ MORE: Confederate 'Talbot Boys' Statue Removed From Courthouse For Relocation
He finished with a .227 batting average, five home runs, five doubles, one triple, 13 runs, 15 runs batted in and nine walks.
Currently, Chirinos is the only catcher listed on Baltimore’s active roster.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Who Responded To Silver Spring Apartment Explosion Named 'Local Heroes'