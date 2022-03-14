CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Teachers are going above and beyond for their students during the pandemic, and the Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank are ready to celebrate their achievements.

The team is hosting its ninth annual Touchdown for Teachers. Starting Monday, you can nominate outstanding educators you feel are having a positive impact in your community.

A panel of community members and school officials will select three finalists and the grand prize winner. Those selected will be honored during Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

The grand prize winner will receive:

  • $4,000 in grant funds, payable to their school or district; and,
  • A classroom visit by a Ravens’ coach or player, accompanied by mascot Poe; and,
  • A virtual tech talk focused on sports and computer science, provided by M&T personnel.
The two runners-up will each get $1,000 in grant funds, payable to their school or district.

To nominate a teacher you know, submit an online application by April 8.

Finalists will be notified of their selection by April 22.

