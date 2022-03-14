BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Towson Tigers football team is mourning the loss of running back Kobe Young, who died over the weekend.

In a statement Monday, Coach Rob Ambrose said Young, a graduating senior, “passed away at home.” No cause of death was immediately released.

Ambrose described the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, native as a “rare and special soul” whose presence lit up the room.

“When he walked into a room, or your life, the brilliance of that room, that moment, changed,” the coach said. “It changed with his smile. Kobe’s smile illuminated our world. It was a smile that when shared with you, showed he was sharing the honest purity of his heart, with you. The warmth of that smile like standing in the warm sun.”

Young’s most productive season was in 2018 when he played in all 12 games and was second among Towson’s running backs with 72 carries, 455 rushing yards and three dtouchdowns. He added 10 receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown, along with five kick returns for 76 yards.

“There is no loss greater than family,” Ambrose said. “However there is no greater strength than family. It is our responsibility, as a family, to make sure the warmth and light that Kobe gave us never fades. It is our responsibility to honor and celebrate him by sharing that light with each other.”