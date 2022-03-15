CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Marcus Williams, NFL Free Agency

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens aren’t wasting any time shoring up their secondary.

The franchise is signing safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million contract, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed source.

Williams, widely viewed as one of the best safeties available, has racked up 15 career interceptions in five seasons with the Saints, according to Pro Football Reference.

The signing also represents an investment in the Ravens’ future since Williams is just 25 years old.

As of Tuesday, the team boasted a $225 million secondary, between Williams, Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Chuck Clark.

