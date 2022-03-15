LISBON, Md. (WJZ) — A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-70 west in Howard County has closed multiple Tuesday afternoon, the Maryland State Highway Administration said.
The crash involves seven vehicles and was reported at 1:30 p.m. according to the CHART interactive map. The two right traffic lanes and the right shoulder are closed as of 3 p.m.
The crash happened on I-70 West at Watersville Road and initially closed all lanes.
ALERT: Howard County; Crash I-70 West at Watersville Road; all lanes closed #MDTraffic #MDOTnews soc
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) March 15, 2022