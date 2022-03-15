BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A container ship stuck that stranded itself in the Chesapeake Bay over the weekend remains there Tuesday, officials told WJZ.
The Coast Guard and Maryland Department of the Environment are trying to refloat the ship, which was headed from Baltimore to Norfolk, according to, Maryland-National Capital Region Sector Commander Capt. David O'Connell.
The 1,095-foot container vessel—known as the Ever Forward—ran aground about 9 p.m. Sunday in the Craighill Channel, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The ship was traveling outside of the channel and managed to get stuck in water that was about 25 feet deep, officials said.
A Coast Guard spokesperson told WJZ Tuesday there are still no injuries or pollution reported. Officials are unsure of boat damages that could be underwater.
The carrier belongs to Evergreen Marine Corp, which famously had a massive ship, the Ever Given, block the Suez Canal for nearly a week in 2021. The ship obstructed the channel and captured the imaginations of people around the world, spawning memes across social media.
