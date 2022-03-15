LISBON, Md. (WJZ) — A crash on I-70 west in Howard County left four people hospitalized Tuesday afternoon, Maryland State Police said.
The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on I-70 West at Watersville Road and initially closed all lanes. Police said the driver of a Kia Sportage rear-ended a pickup truck, which then crashed into a Honda Civic. A tractor-trailer then hit all of the vehicles, police said.
Four occupants of the Kia were transported via helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Their condition is unknown. No further injuries were reported.
As of 4:30 p.m., the right lane remains closed.
The crash remains under investigation.