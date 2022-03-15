BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland legislators held hearings Tuesday afternoon on a fast-tracked bill that would suspend collection of the state’s gas tax for 30 days, offering a break to residents who have been paying record gas prices.
While the bill has not yet been passed, it has bipartisan support and is being fast-tracked through the legislative process in an effort to send it to the governor's desk for his signature this week.
The bill was introduced on Friday in response to calls for action from Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Comptroller Peter Franchot.
An increasing number of governors and state lawmakers across the United States are calling for the suspension of gas taxes, according to a CBS News report.
Proposals for a “gas tax holiday” to counter inflation had been moving slowly in Congress and state capitols before Russia invaded Ukraine, but they have gained momentum this week amid surging prices that averaged $4.25 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA.