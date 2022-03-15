ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) – Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday declined to make any news on his political future amid speculation he is mounting a run for president.

“I’m just gonna wait until I’m done being governor before we talk about that politics stuff,” Gov. Hogan said at the end of a Tuesday press conference.

Last month, Hogan announced he would not seek a U.S. Senate seat against Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

The AP reports Hogan has trips planned to Iowa and New Hampshire, homes to the first-in-the-nation caucus and primary.

“If you can show strong early support, that’s how you raise money. That’s how you build momentum,” Matt Hurley of Victory Insights, a polling group, said Tuesday. “Early polling does not necessarily indicate long-term success.”

Hogan’s name does not appear in Victory Insights’ March 2022 Iowa GOP poll, which shows former President Donald Trump as the party’s clear frontrunner should he decide to run again.

In a Goucher Poll released Monday, Gov. Hogan has maintained strong support in Maryland across party lines. The poll showed 65 percent job approval among Marylanders.

“What has always buoyed Hogan’s numbers is that support across party lines. It makes him a unique political animal because we live in a really hyper-polarized political environment,” Dr. Mileah Kromer of the Goucher Poll said.

Hogan’s second and final term as Maryland governor ends Jan. 2023.