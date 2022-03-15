Belgium, Brussels, on 2018/09/14: press conference on seasonal clock changes with Maros Sefcovic, Vice President of the Commission for the Energy Union, and Violeta Bulc, European Commissioner for Transport. (Photo by: Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bill that calls for Maryland to abide by Eastern Daylight Time throughout the year has passed the Senate side of the Maryland General Assembly.
The bill would establish a year-round daylight saving time in the state. It will now go to the House for consideration.READ MORE: Maryland Primary Election Pushed To July 19 Over Redistricting Challenges
If state lawmakers approve of the bill, then Marylanders would no longer have to set their clocks forward one hour in the spring and back one hour in the fall.READ MORE: Ever Forward, Stuck In Chesapeake Bay, Evaluated By Experts
The bill, formally known as Senate Bill 534, was first proposed by Delegate Brian Crosby in February 2022.MORE NEWS: Student Shot Outside Dunbar High School
Crosby was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2018 and has been a member of the House since January 2019.