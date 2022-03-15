BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Tuesday morning is chilly but not quite near the frigid cold we dealt with Monday.

Rather than the upper 20s and low 30s, we are in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

High pressure will dominate the forecast today, ensuring plenty of sunshine and minimal clouds.

Light southerly winds will usher in more warm air, sending temperatures into the upper 60s.

Monday’s high was 63 degrees and we’ll likely land about 5-7° warmer.

Overnight temperatures will be tad milder than last night as a warm and moist airmass moves in our direction.

Wednesday will be another bright and warm day.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s under beautiful blue skies.

We reintroduce a chance for rain late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Unluckily for us, showers are likely for our St. Patrick’s day so plan your green accordingly.

We could even see a thunderstorm or two but the best chance for that is over southern Maryland.

The sunny and dry weather make a comeback for Friday with temps near 70 degrees.

Showers are possible on Saturday as we wrap up winter!

Our first day of spring is Sunday and we’ll start off the new season with sunshine and upper 50s!