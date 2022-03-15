BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore experienced a perfect-weather Tuesday.

Conditions were sunny and dry in the area with temperatures extending from the upper 60s to 73 at BWI Marshall.

The normal for the city is now 54/34 degrees.

Wednesday appears as though it will be a near carbon copy day too.

By later tomorrow night, clouds will increase. Some showers will likely form across the region by Thursday morning.

Saint Patrick’s day will be cooler due to the presence of clouds and periods of rain and drizzle, but the temperatures will still be above normal.

Any showers in the area will wrap up by late afternoon.

By Friday, the sun will be back again along with very mild to warm conditions.

On Saturday another front will approach and likely bring some showers with it—maybe even a thundershower—before it clears out in time for a cooler first day of spring on Sunday.

Spring officially arrives at 11:33 a.m. that day.

By Monday, it will be mild with sunshine to start the new week on a bright note.