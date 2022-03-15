BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frederick County authorities have issued criminal charges for a high school student whose social media posts about making mustard gas prompted a school evacuation earlier this month.
The 14-year-old Urbana High School student is charged with disrupting school activities and threats of mass violence, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. His name was not released because he's being charged as a juvenile.
Besides legal consequences, it is possible the student could face disciplinary action handed down by Frederick County Public Schools.
The charges stem from social media posts that triggered an evacuation and hazmat response at Urbana High the morning of March 3, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The school was evacuated after authorities were notified of a social media threat and that a student might have brought hazardous material to school. The building was cleared and authorities found the substance was bleach.
Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities determined the teen had watched a TikTok video that explained how to make mustard gas, then he shared the video on Snapchat and said he planned to make it at school.