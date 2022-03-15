BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old student was shot Tuesday afternoon near Dunbar High School, police said.
Officers responded at 3:21 p.m. to the 1400 block of Orleans Street for a shooting, where they found the man shot in the leg.READ MORE: Maryland Primary Election Pushed To July 19 Over Redistricting Challenges
Police said students were outside the gym of the school when they were approached by an unknown group. A suspect then shot the student.READ MORE: Ever Forward, Stuck In Chesapeake Bay, Evaluated By Experts
The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MORE NEWS: Evergreen Company Ship Remains Stuck In Chesapeake Bay
Police say around 3:20pm a student was shot outside the school. Students were outside the gym and there was a group of students approached by an unknown group. That’s when the gunman shot the student. Police say unknown if the suspect is a student. @wjz pic.twitter.com/PyTYTNkQqS
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) March 15, 2022