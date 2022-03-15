CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old student was shot Tuesday afternoon near Dunbar High School, police said.

Officers responded at 3:21 p.m. to the 1400 block of Orleans Street for a shooting, where they found the man shot in the leg.

Police said students were outside the gym of the school when they were approached by an unknown group. A suspect then shot the student.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

