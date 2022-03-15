Hi everyone!

Today was wild! How so? Let me explain. Today we went to the George Peabody Library in Mt. Vernon. It is one of the most magnificent libraries in the world. For real. Besides the 300,000 books in its collection, architecturally speaking it is ranked in the top 25 libraries in the world. Let’s pause and reflect on that. Just to name two others on the list: the Library of Congress and the Royal Library and Archives in England. And the Peabody is in our own backyard. Do a Google search for “George Peabody Library,” click on images and be amazed.

But here is what made it “wild.” We were on site to look at a handwritten copy of a music score from a song that Edgar Allan Poe wrote/copied for his wife. It was a song he liked called “Mrs. Poe.” It had nothing to do with his last name but rather the slang word for “poor,” at the time, which was “poe.” On the bottom of this “love present” to his wife he wrote her a note and signed it. This is now currently on display at the library gallery. He precisely copied the sheet music notes, lines and all. Now that is wild, but not the “wild”I am referring to.

Our wild morning came from trying to go live from a six-story building that is made of cast iron. Mammoth, heavy and solid cast iron. Built to last centuries. Well just try to get a signal out of there. My cell phone had exactly half a bar. Imagine our equipment. Twice as we were getting ready to go on the air, our signal just dropped, as a call would in a bad cell area. BOOM–gone. But we persevered, and got two live shots done. And it was worth the trouble!

Marty B!

P.S. Go do that search, trust me!