By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting early Wednesday in Woodlawn sent one person to the hospital, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 12 a.m. in the 1100 block of Ingleside Avenue, Baltimore County Police said.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where at last check he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

