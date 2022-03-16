BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — A multiple-vehicle crash on the I-495 beltway in Bethesda has some lane and several injured, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials said.
The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. on the outer loop of the beltway between Connecticut Avenue & Rockville Pike. The crash involved two tractor-trailers, a box truck and two other vehicles.
The driver of the box truck was trapped but was extricated and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two others were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Three other injured patients refused transport, officials said.
Hazmat crews were called to the scene for a fuel spill and are working to contain the spill, which came from a tractor-trailer.
