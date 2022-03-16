Hi everyone!

This morning, we were pre-empted by the CBS News Special Report on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress. We were set up and ready to go in case the broadcast was canceled, or the signal failed or any number of other technical issues. It did not, and an important news event came to you.

What we had in place was something I have wanted to do: have a direct conversation about how you can be a part of WJZ At 9. We have in place a system to find ideas for “Where’s Marty?” But with your input, we increase the possibility of finding cool stuff exponentially. In other words, you can be our “eyes in the field.”

Years ago, I asked a legendary WJZ photographer, Norm Vogel, how he knows what to film. Norm’s answer was simple, and I’ll quote him, “If I look twice, I shoot it.” What a statement! How may times have you heard or seen something and done a double take? Now, this is where you come into the picture.

My e-mail is mbass@wjz.com. It’s a simple address and easy enough to remember. No matter how big or small your story idea is, we want to hear from you. Together, I know we’ll make some great TV!

Marty B!