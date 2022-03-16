BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mike Bubnov and his family are safe in an undisclosed location in Ukraine after fleeing Kyiv.

He has a special bond to Maryland after attending Kent Island High School as an exchange student just before the pandemic began.

Mike played soccer there and developed a close relationship with his host family.

Last week, we told you about a former exchange student at Kent Island High School—and how the community pitched in to raise funds to help his family after they fled Kyiv.

Last week, WJZ told you how those he met on the Eastern Shore are keeping in touch with him and are concerned for his safety.

The Bubnov family has now sent a video to supporters in Maryland, grateful for their help.

“We never thought we would need to flee such circumstances again in our lives. We never thought the war would come again and come to our house,“ Mike said, as he translated a message from his father. His parents and younger brother are sitting with him. “We feel your prayers.”

It is the second time they have had to move because of war. They left the Donbas region in 2014 following a violent Russian incursion then. “We had to leave everything. We had to leave our relatives and our homes,” he said.

Now, war is raging throughout the country putting families like the Bubnovs at risk.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s president asked Congress for help.

“Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace. Peace in your country doesn’t depend any more only on you and your people. It depends on those next to you and those who are strong,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. “Strong doesn’t mean big, strong is brave and ready to fight for the life of his citizens and citizens of the world, for human rights, for freedom, for the right to live peacefully and to die when your time comes and not when it is wanted by someone else, by your neighbor.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a plea directly to members of Congress on Wednesday for the U.S. to help create a no-fly zone over Ukrainian skies. https://t.co/kRbS5fBr4D — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 16, 2022

To Mr. Biden directly, Zelenskyy said, “You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

President Biden calls Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine started. https://t.co/NOnRzUPXTX pic.twitter.com/GtwIasqMNH — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 16, 2022

Mike Bubnov’s host family set up a fundraiser that has now topped ten thousand dollars to help pay for food lodging and other relocation expenses.

“This time we are much stronger because we have much more support. We have you, our American friends and our family,” the Bubnovs said in their video message. “We can’t express how thankful we are for your words but especially for your actions. Thank you so much.”