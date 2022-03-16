BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Love how our Wednesday is shaping up! Morning temps in the low to mid 40s with highs near 70! So much sun before clouds move in by this evening and rain arrives overnight.
The official high at BWI yesterday was 73°! Today we'll likely land near 70°!
Plenty of sun is in store but clouds take over by the evening.
We are still confident that some rain will be moving up the coast. But just how much will fall, and whether or not there could be enough to cause flooding issues, especially in some coastal communities, are items which are still in question.
We can at least take comfort in knowing this won’t ‘blow up into a massive coastal storm’, or a Nor’easter that may generate strong winds, coastal flooding and, *gasp* some wet snowfall.
Temperatures are expected to snap right back again on Friday, and then it should still be close to 70 on Saturday, even though a low pressure system located to the north and west of the area will bring a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.