BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting last month in southwest Baltimore, authorities said.
Harry Cokley, 36, was arrested Tuesday and booked on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Morris Hood, Jr., Baltimore Police said.
Hood was found shot multiple times shortly after 1 a.m. Feb. 28 when police were called to a shooting at a home in the 200 block on Monastery Avenue.
The 33-year-old was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment but did not survive.
Cokley remains in custody at Baltimore City Central Booking, where he is being held while awaiting court proceedings in Hood's murder.
A search of Maryland court records shows Cokley was sentenced in 2003 to 25 years with five years suspended after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.