BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Wednesday evening in northwest Baltimore sent two people to the hospital, authorities said.
Officers were called about 8:44 p.m. to the 3700 block of West Belvedere Avenue, where they found an 18-year-old shot in the back, Baltimore Police said. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.READ MORE: BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Set Cargo Record In 2021, Hogan Says
Later Wednesday, police learned that a second victim had shown up at a local hospital with a graze wound that is not considered life-threatening.READ MORE: Maryland Lawmakers Pass Emergency Suspension Of Fuel Tax
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting resulted from an unspecified dispute, police said.MORE NEWS: Lost & Found: World War II-Era Ring Found At Maryland Science Center
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.