BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to a local hospital about 5 a.m. after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, police said. He is listed in stable condition.
Based on a preliminary investigation, officers determined the victim was shot in the 1300 block of Colbury Road, according to police.
No additional details about the shooting were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.