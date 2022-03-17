BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced Wednesday to life after pleading guilty to a murder two years ago in East Baltimore, authorities said.
Keith Gladden received a life sentence with all but 50 years suspended for his first-degree murder conviction in the April 2020 shooting death of 20-year-old Dontrell Toliver, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said.
“My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Toliver’s family and friends, who are left to life through this unspeakable tragedy as they mourn the sudden loss of their loved one,” Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said. “The defendant’s actions were unacceptable and he will deservedly be held accountable for his disregard for another life.”
Toliver was shot about 2:39 a.m. April 6, 2020, near the corner of Jefferson Street and North Montford Avenue. Officers called to the scene found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries.
The shooting was captured on surveillance footage, which showed two armed men confront Toliver, pistol-whip him and then shoot him while he lay defenseless on the ground, prosecutors said.
A witness identified Gladden as a suspect and a search of his home recovered a black jacket and bandana worn by one of the shooters, prosecutors said. He was arrested the next day.
A second defendant charged in Toliver’s murder is still awaiting trial.