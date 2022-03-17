Quinn-Andre Pitts-Jones
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said they are looking for Quinn-Andre Pitts-Jones, a missing 10-year-old boy from southeast Baltimore.
He was last seen at 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Lucerne Avenue. Police said Quinn-Andre “got startled” and ran out of his home, and hasn’t been seen since.
He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue uniform style pants.
Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Quinn-Andr Pitts-Jones is asked to call 911 or police at (410) 396-2422.