BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport handled more than 618.8 million pounds of cargo in 2021, setting a new airport record, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.
In July 2021, the airport set a new mark for monthly shipments, transporting 56.3 million pounds of cargo, the governor's office said.
The new benchmarks come amid growths in e-commerce during the pandemic.
“We are so fortunate to be home to one of the most convenient, efficient, and thriving airports in the nation, and our continued investment at BWI Marshall supports further business development and jobs,” said Hogan. “As Maryland continues to lead the nation in economic recovery, our airport is serving rising passenger demand and expanding business opportunities.”
In 2019, BWI opened the 200,000 square-foot Midfield Cargo Building H to accommodate more shipments. And last year, the airport opened the $48 million Concourse A Extension project, adding five new gates, three new food and retail concessions, new airline holdrooms and jet bridges.
Passenger traffic also increased in 2021, a year after many Americans avoided air travel due to the pandemic. More than 18.8 million passengers used the airport last year, a 68% increase, Hogan’s office said.
“In recent years, we’ve worked to grow cargo capacity at BWI Marshall Airport by attracting new airline service and building new facilities,” said Ricky Smith, the airport’s executive director. “The expansion in cargo operations is having a positive impact on the local workforce and our regional economy.”
More projects at the airport are in the works for 2022, including a new $425 million baggage handling system, a $135 million maintenance hangar for Southwest Airlines, and a $55 million renovation of six sets of bathrooms across three concourses.
Avelo Airlines, Icelandair, and PLAY Airlines are also beginning service at BWI this year.