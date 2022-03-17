BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mother of two young girls killed last November by their father, former Baltimore County Police officer Robert Vicosa, has withdrawn her complaint against the chief of the York Area Regional Police Department, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said Thursday.
She claimed Chief Tim Damon stopped enforcement of a protective order she filed against Vicosa after he brutally assaulted her and fled with the kids.READ MORE: A Perfect March Madness Bracket Could Get You Free Crab Cakes For Life
“Our office’s investigation of this matter has now been closed and the criminal history records law precludes our office from speaking publicly about the details of our findings,” said a spokesperson for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Shapiro’s office did send a letter to the York County District Attorney outlining “our major concerns with certain lapses and decisions leading up to this tragic situation,” the spokesperson said.
In November, Vicosa took his estranged wife captive and then kidnapped the couple’s daughters, with the help of Baltimore County police Sgt. Tia Bynum.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide Involving Father & Son
The duo led police on a multi-state manhunt that ended Nov. 18 when authorities said he fatally shot his daughters and Bynum before turning the gun on himself.
Vicosa had been fired from his job in the Baltimore County Police Department in August.
Records show Vicosa was the subject of five internal affairs cases over a 13-year span, including one two years ago involving sexually inappropriate behavior that led to a demotion.
In March, Vicosa was accused of insubordination and sleeping on the job. Allegations in that case were supported by an internal investigation. A trial board found him guilty in that case and determined that he should be fired.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Man Gets Life In 2020 Murder Of 20-Year-Old