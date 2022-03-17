BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Maryland state delegate Emmett Burns has died at age 81, WJZ has learned.
Burns served four terms in the House representing District 10 in Baltimore County from 1995 to 2015.
He was born in Jackson, Mississippi in 1940, and is a U.S. Air Force veteran. A family member told WJZ he passed away “surrounded by the love of the Burns family.”
The Democrat made headlines as a staunch opponent of gay marriage, leading the charge against the eventually successful bill to legalize marriage in the state in 2012.
Burns was reprimanded by an ethics committee after he misused official stationery in a letter to the Baltimore Ravens urging the team to silence players who support same-sex marriage.
In his tenure as Delegate, Burns was a member of a slew of committees and was the Deputy Majority Whip from 2003 to 2007. Burns was also a member of National Black Caucus of State Legislators and the Maryland Veterans Caucus.
Burns was also the Minister, Pastor and founder of the Rising Sun First Baptist Church in Woodlawn.