FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — All 65 dog kennels at the Humane Society of Harford County are at capacity, so the shelter has slashed prices to help those dogs find a new home.
The shelter has made all dog adoption fees $16. The fees are regularly $35 to $250.
"If you've been considering adoption, now is the time," said executive director Jen Swanson. "The first day of spring is Sunday, so with the warmer weather that's headed our way, it's the perfect time to get outside with a new friend."
Despite the steep discount, regular adoption procedures apply which include vaccinations, the spay or neuter procedure and a microchip.
To see the dogs available for adoption, visit the shelter's website and plan a visit or fill out an adoption application online. The shelter is located at 2208 Connolly Road in Fallston.