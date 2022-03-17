CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot Thursday morning in Woodlawn, Baltimore County Police said.

Police responded at 9:30 a.m. to the 3400 block of Redmond Road for a reported shooting, where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call Baltimore County Police.

