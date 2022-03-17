BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Marylanders facing record prices at the pump, state lawmakers on Thursday passed a measure to suspend Maryland’s fuel tax for 30 days.
The fast-tracked bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Larry Hogan, who is expected to sign it on Friday morning.
Once the bill receives Gov. Hogan's signature, Comptroller Peter Franchot said his office will suspend collection of the fuel tax, which is roughly $0.36 per gallon.
“When he signs that bill, the next gallon of gas is going to be tax free,” Franchot said Wednesday.
The emergency legislation comes as Marylanders have been paid elevated gas prices resulting from economic sanctions imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.
Marylanders were paying an average of $4.21 per gallon Thursday, down slightly from Wednesday’s price of $4.23 per gallon, according to figures provided by AAA.
