OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Ravens made an aggressive foray into free agency, and helped fill various needs on the current roster.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta saw an opportunity to strengthen the team and quickly acted.

The Ravens signed safety Marcus Williams and offensive tackle Morgan Moses within 24 hours of each other earlier this week.

Baltimore finished 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Ravens were devastated with injuries and finished the year with 19 players on Injured Reserve.

The addition of Williams and Moses should boost their lineup.

“We were disappointed by this past season, and we see a real opportunity moving forward,” DeCosta said. “We’ve spent some money but we still have some money. You’ll see over the coming days that we’re not going to stand pat. If we have the ability to be flexible and find the right type of players, we’ll do that.”

Williams, 25, was originally a second-round draft pick by the Saints in 2017 and played his entire career in New Orleans before signing with the Ravens. He has started every game (76) in which he’s appeared, amassing 311 tackles (231 solo), 15 interceptions, 38 passes defensed, one sack, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

“The reality is Marcus is a player who is going to be able to change games,” Ravens pass game coordinator and secondary coach Chris Hewitt said.

He should be a perfect fit within the Ravens’ aggressive defense, which will be led by a new coordinator, Mike Macdonald, who takes over for Don Martindale.

“It’s just the culture here. It’s about the family environment they are already set,” said Williams, who signed a five-year, $70 million deal with Baltimore. “You’ve seen over the years the type of success that they had, the type of the guys they bring in. Hard-working guys ready to work. That’s the type of person I am. I feel like I fit because I am always ready to compete.”

Moses, 31, has spent his eight-year NFL career with the New York Jets (2021) and Washington Commanders (2014-20), appearing in 121 career games. Moses is a durable player and has appeared in 113 consecutive games, tying Charles Leno Jr. for the second-longest streak among active NFL tackles.

Moses “is going to fill a void for us at the right tackle position,” Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris said.

Moses has not missed a game in seven consecutive seasons and has started all but one game over that span. He has appeared in at least 90% of his team’s offensive snaps each season since becoming a full-time starter in 2015.

“He’s always been a player we admired,” DeCosta said. “When I think of Morgan, he’s big, tough, very smart and also very durable. He is a versatile guy that can play different spots. We’re excited to bring him here.”

With the number of injuries that plagued Baltimore last season, Moses should help stabilize the offensive line that played 16 games without left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has been hampered by an ankle injury for the past two seasons.

Moses is looking forward to blocking for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was the NFL MVP in 2019.

“I’m excited to get started. It’s a blessing to be able to block for Lamar,” said Moses, who signed a three-year, $15 million deal. “My whole career, I’ve averaged like five quarterbacks a season. To have one is amazing.”

DeCosta indicated the Ravens are still exploring additional acquisitions.

The GM said, “I think over the coming days we’ll have more to say on other moves that we make.”

