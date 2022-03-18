BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One woman is dead and another critically injured after a fire broke out in a Glen Burnie house early Friday morning, fire officials said.
At 12:38 a.m., firefighters responded to 9 Greenwood Avenue in Glen Burnie, with reports of a two-story house fire with people trapped inside.READ MORE: Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses
There, they found Darlene Feeheley, 68, on the second floor in cardiac arrest, officials say.
Feeheley was declared dead at the scene after efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Alert Day, Dense Foggy Morning
Her 72-year-old husband escaped the home before firefighters arrived and was transported to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital with critical and possibly life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.
One firefighter was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with a minor eye injury.MORE NEWS: Northwest Baltimore Community Addresses City Leaders After Rash Of Deadly Shootings
The fire originating in the kitchen was brought under control in about 45 minutes by Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Fire & Rescue Department and the Baltimore County Fire Department.