CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Police, homicide investigation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead and another was injured early Friday after both were shot in the head in a pair of Baltimore shootings that unfolded about 90 minutes apart.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 2300 block of East Eutaw Place where they found a man lying in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, Baltimore Police said.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Sunny & Warm Friday

The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

About 90 minutes earlier, officers were called to the 2500 block of East Monument Street, where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, police said.

READ MORE: 4 Children Hospitalized After East Baltimore House Fire

That victim was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined the 33-year-old was shot by an unidentified man. Afterward, the victim fled and called police.

MORE NEWS: 1 Dead, 1 In Critical Condition In Glen Burnie House Fire

Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff