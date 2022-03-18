BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman has signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Friday.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2018 out of Alabama, Bozeman played in 14 games for the Ravens as a rookie and started 16 games in each of the last three seasons.

In 2021, the 27-year-old shifted from left guard to center, a position he played in college. He had only one fumble snapping the ball to quarterback Lamar Jackson, a fellow member of the 2018 draft class.

Per Pro Football Focus, Bozeman was only penalized once and allowed three sacks in 1,125 offensive snaps last season.

The Ravens nominated Bozeman for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in back-to-back years, 2020 and 2021, recognizing his charitable work.

Bozeman and his wife Nikki, who together run a foundation, have talked with students about the dangers of bullying. At the start of 2020, they set off on a cross-country trip to talk with 12,000 kids in 18 schools in 16 different states, but their trek was cut short by the pandemic.

Instead, seeing the impacts of the pandemic, the Bozemans partnered with Mount Pleasant Ministries in Baltimore to distribute meals every other week to those in need.

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award receives a $250,000 donation to their charity of choice. The other 31 nominees receive a donation of up to $40,000.

Speaking last January during an end-of-the-year press conference, Bozeman choked up when discussing his tenure in purple and black.

He said he and his wife have grown their foundation while in Baltimore, feeding 3 million meals to families and developing other programming.

“We’ve done so many great things with this city in mind, and it’s been amazing,” he said. “It’s been an amazing journey — I’m just so, so grateful and blessed to have called myself a Raven for the last four years.”