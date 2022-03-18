BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will be more than bragging rights on the line when the No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins square off against the No. 13 seed Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Friday evening.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and his counterpart in neighboring Delaware, Gov. John Carney, have decided to make things more interesting (and tasty!) by wagering crab cakes on the first round matchup in the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament.

Naturally, the pair engaged in some friendly trash talk about their states’ basketball programs and crab cakes.

“Our women’s basketball program is one of the best in the nation, and I’m confident that tonight’s game will be a slam dunk for our Terps,” Hogan said. “I want to thank Governor Carney for agreeing to this friendly wager, and I look forward to trying some inferior Delaware crab cakes after the big win.”

Not to be outdone, Gov. Carney threw some shade of his own.

“Delaware is known for being the First State, and for our incredible beaches and delicious food—like the famous crab cakes at Woody’s in Dewey Beach,” Carney said. “We’re really proud of our Fightin’ Blue Hens, and look forward to their success in the tournament. Thank you to Governor Hogan for this fun challenge, and for preparing some crab cakes to send over to Delaware.”

Tip off for the Terps (21-8) and Blue Hens (24-7) is set for 5 p.m. Friday at the Xfinity Center in College Park.