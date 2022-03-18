BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the back Friday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 8:37 p.m. in the 3100 block of Frederick Avenue for discharging. There, they found evidence of a shooting, but no sign of a victim.
Police said a short time later, a call came in for a 35-year-old shooting victim who had walked into an area hospital. Investigators believe he is who was shot on Frederick Avenue.
The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. It is the latest in a string of shootings across the city Friday that injured six people and killed a man.
Southwest District detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 296-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.