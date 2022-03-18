BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have declared an Alert Day for this morning due to dense fog that could impact your morning commute.
The fog will mix out by the mid morning. Then it is mostly sunny skies and low 70s!
On Saturday, we may see some afternoon showers or a thundershower, but it will still be a very warm day, with a high near 76!
On Sunday at 11:22 a.m., Spring officially begins here in Maryland. It will have cooled down to the upper 50's to low 60's but the sun is back on Sunday, as well as a breeze to go along with it.
Next week will begin sunny and very pleasant, with more spring shower chances, but not until Wednesday or Thursday.