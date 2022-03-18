BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old Middle River man has been convicted by a jury of murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Catonsville in 2020, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s office said Friday.

Jaekwan Jacob Stephens was convicted of first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime.

Police said Stephens shot and killed Charles Anthony Green, Jr., 27, during an argument in the 200 block of Garden Ridge Road just after midnight on August 18, 2020.

An autopsy found Green had been shot fourteen times in his torso, head and legs. Investigators found that Stephens was involved in a “minor dispute” with the victim.

When Green stepped out of his apartment, Stephens allegedly shot him in the back of the head, and then continued to shoot Green while he was on the ground.

Green successfully fled the scene and was caught nine days later in the closet of his home, police said.

According to Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger, Green was the father of four young children.

Shellenberger thanked police for “their excellent efforts to track down the individual who chose to use a gun to settle what seemed to be a minor dispute and then bring him to justice.”

Sentencing is set to take place in 30 days. Stephens faces a possible sentence of life plus 23 years.