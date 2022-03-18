BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple children were hospitalized Friday morning after they were rescued from an East Baltimore house fire, authorities said.
The fire, which broke out at a row home in the 2900 block of East Monument Street, was reported by the city firefighters union about 7:30 a.m.
Four children, ages 5 to 13, were rescued from the fire, according to the union, which said they were taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in serious condition.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.
🔥DWELLING FIRE W/ RESCUES🔥
2900 blk E Monument St 21205#MadisonEastend@TonyGlover13#BMORESBravest arrived with smoke showing from a 2 story row home. Firefighters rescued 4 children from inside the home ages 5-13. #BCFDEMS transporting to Hopkins Childrens Ctr, serious cond pic.twitter.com/oUTrRpuWL4
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 18, 2022