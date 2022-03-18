ALERT DAY:Tracking Dense Fog This Morning
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple children were hospitalized Friday morning after they were rescued from an East Baltimore house fire, authorities said.

The fire, which broke out at a row home in the 2900 block of East Monument Street, was reported by the city firefighters union about 7:30 a.m.

Four children, ages 5 to 13, were rescued from the fire, according to the union, which said they were taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in serious condition.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

