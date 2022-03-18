BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police responded to the third double shooting of Friday afternoon after a man and woman were shot in Northeast Baltimore.
Patrol officers responded around 5 p.m. to the 4800 block of Cordelia Avenue when they heard gunfire. At the scene they found a 21-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Ever Forward Could Remain Stuck In Bay For Over A Week As Officials Plan Delicate Operation To Refloat It
Both victims were hospitalized for treatment.
Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.READ MORE: Man, 53, Killed In East Baltimore
The shooting comes after two double shootings were reported in the Central District of Baltimore.
Officers responded at 3:18 p.m. to the 1700 block of McCulloh Street for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found a man who had been shot in the chest and a woman who was shot in the leg.
About an hour before that, officers were called to the Inner Harbor at the 500 block of South Charles Street about 2 p.m., where they found an 18-year-old and a man shot, Baltimore Police said.MORE NEWS: Local Cannabis Business Owner Makes Bid To Bring Diversity To Booming Industry
Anyone with information in those shootings are asked to call Central District shooting detectives at (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup