CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Annie Rose Ramos
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Police, Baltimore Police Department, Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor left one man dead and sent a teen to the hospital Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 500 block of South Charles Street about 2 p.m., where they found an 18-year-old and a man shot, Baltimore Police said.

Both shooting victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, where the 20-year-old victim died.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Annie Rose Ramos