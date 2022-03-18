BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor left one man dead and sent a teen to the hospital Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers were called to the 500 block of South Charles Street about 2 p.m., where they found an 18-year-old and a man shot, Baltimore Police said.
Both shooting victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, where the 20-year-old victim died.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.