BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor sent two people, including a teen, to the hospital Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers were called to the 500 block of South Charles Street about 2 p.m., where they found an 18-year-old and a man shot, Baltimore Police said.
Both shooting victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions weren’t immediately clear Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.