ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot Friday night in Annapolis, police said.
Annapolis Police officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Frederick Douglas Street for a reported shooting, where they found a man who had been shot.
The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
An investigation is underway. Anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.