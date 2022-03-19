CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for a man who went missing on Saturday.

John Horton, 49, was last seen at 6:58 p.m. in the 1700 block of Eutaw Place, according to authorities. 

He was last wearing a black cap, white hoodie, blue jeans and tan boots. 

Horton is 5’7 and weighs 192 pounds, police said.

If you know the whereabouts of John Horton please dial 911 immediately.

