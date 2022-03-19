BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Paintballs were sent flying across the P3 paintball fields in Curtis Bay Saturday for good fun and a good cause.

They were part of the Famous Paintball Tournament, which benefits the families of fallen or disabled service members.

The tournament, hosted by Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Retired Army Officer, and Medal of Honor recipient Florent “Flo” Groberg, raised money to help veterans.

🎖 Medal of Honor recipient @FlorentGroberg will be hosting our inaugural charity paintball tournament this Saturday! 🇺🇸 Join us for a family-friendly day of fun, which will benefit two amazing veteran-based charities! We not NOT wait to get out there and create some memories! pic.twitter.com/8OUaVbQXtj — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) March 8, 2022

“Anytime it’s a veteran organization, being a veteran myself, that’s a huge thing for me,” Veteran Marc Friend Jr. said. “You don’t even have to tell me what you’re doing, just the fact that you’re doing something for the veterans is huge to me.”

The money raised today will go towards Folds of Honor, which helps families of fallen and disabled service members with scholarships, and the Catch A Lift Fund, which helps veterans heal mentally & physically.

“The outpouring of support for our veterans is needed now more than ever, so we are just honored to be here and it’s so great to see others coming out to support our veterans,” Jess Drew of the Catch A Lift Fund said.

The inaugural paintball tournament features two divisions: Top Gun and Fun Gun. This ensures that anyone could play regardless of experience.

“It’s going to be amazing,” Friend said. “I haven’t played in about two years. I’m excited to get out there and shoot some people.”

Shooting people with paintballs as a philanthropic effort helps ease the sting.

“We need all the support we can get because even when the fight’s over, the fight’s not done,” Friend said.