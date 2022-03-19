BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm and sunny Friday with highs in the mid 70’s will be followed by another warm and even rather humid Saturday, but with the risk of showers and some thunderstorms as well.
A cold front will approach the region by late afternoon or early evening and it may touch off a line of gusty showers with thunder, before things clear out by evening, and breezy cooler air moves in for Sunday.
Highs on Sunday will be back in the upper 50’s again for the start of Spring at 11:33 a.m.! Sunny skies will also be back for Sunday and Monday, and warmer air will great us next week, at least to start.
Later in the week, cooler and damp conditions are coming back, but it's still going to be Spring, and we need the rain showers that are expected by Wednesday and Thursday.
Have a great weekend and enjoy the NCAA games!
Bob Turk